Pembina Pipeline Corp. Reports Rise In Q3 Income

November 05, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $385 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.3% to $1.259 billion from $989 million last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $385 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.259 Bln vs. $989 Mln last year.

