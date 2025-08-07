Pembina Pipeline Corp. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $417 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $1.184 billion from $1.222 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

