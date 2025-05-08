Pembina Pipeline Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $502 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.2% to $2.282 billion from $1.540 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

