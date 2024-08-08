Pembina Pipeline Corp. Profit Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $479 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.5% to $1.855 billion from $1.422 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $479 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.855 Bln vs. $1.422 Bln last year.

