Pembina Pipeline Corp. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$512 million, or C$0.82 per share. This compares with C$417 million, or C$0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pembina Pipeline Corp. reported adjusted earnings of C$415 million or C$0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to C$2.152 billion from C$1.792 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$512 Mln. vs. C$417 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.82 vs. C$0.65 last year. -Revenue: C$2.152 Bln vs. C$1.792 Bln last year.

Adjusted EPS is Basic.

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