Pembina Pipeline Corp. Announces Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$286 million, or C$0.43 per share. This compares with C$385 million, or C$0.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to C$1.791 billion from C$1.844 billion last year.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$286 Mln. vs. C$385 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.43 vs. C$0.60 last year. -Revenue: C$1.791 Bln vs. C$1.844 Bln last year.

