Pembina Pipeline Collaborates With AltaGas To Connect Energy Products To Premium Markets

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), Friday announced a new long-term agreement with AltaGas Ltd. for 30,000 barrels per day or bpd of liquified petroleum gases export capacity at the latter's current Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal and future Ridley Island Energy Export Facility.

As per the deal, Pembina has secured export capacity of 20,000 bpd starting in April 2026, and an additional 10,000 bpd starting in April 2027.

The deal complements Pembina's industry-leading North American propane marketing capabilities.

In the pre-market hours, PBA is trading at $36.50, down 1.86 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

