Markets
PBA

Pembina Pipeline Collaborates With AltaGas To Connect Energy Products To Premium Markets

August 01, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), Friday announced a new long-term agreement with AltaGas Ltd. for 30,000 barrels per day or bpd of liquified petroleum gases export capacity at the latter's current Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal and future Ridley Island Energy Export Facility.

As per the deal, Pembina has secured export capacity of 20,000 bpd starting in April 2026, and an additional 10,000 bpd starting in April 2027.

The deal complements Pembina's industry-leading North American propane marketing capabilities.

In the pre-market hours, PBA is trading at $36.50, down 1.86 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.