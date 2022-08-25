Pembina Pipeline Appoints Cameron Goldade As CFO

(RTTNews) - Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA, PPL.TO) said that it has appointed Cameron Goldade as its Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed the company's interim Chief Financial Officer in November 2021 and previously served as Vice President of Capital Markets.

Before joining to Pembina in 2015, Goldade spent eleven years in energy-focused investment banking where he provided advice and counsel related to mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and equity and debt financings.

The company also announced that Henry Sykes will be appointed as Board Chair effective January 1, 2023, replacing Randall Findlay who, as previously announced, intends to retire prior to the next annual meeting of shareholders and will not stand for re-election.

Sykes joined the Pembina Board in 2017 and is currently the Chair of the Human Resources, Health and Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

