Pembina Pipeline Announces JV to Power Alberta's Data Center Complex

Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA and Kineticor Asset Management LP have announced a joint venture (JV) called Greenlight Electricity Center Limited Partnership (Greenlight LP) with a 50% interest in driving Alberta’s power and data infrastructure forward. The Greenlight LP partnership will develop a project called Greenlight Electricity Center ("GLEC"), managed by Kineticor.

An Insight Into GLEC

GLEC is an advanced, multi-phased, gas-fired power generation facility with carbon capture potential. It also has significant land holdings that can accommodate a co-located data center complex. GLEC is set to be one of Alberta’s largest baseload power projects, with a planned capacity of up to 1,800 MW. Designed to be developed in modular phases of 450 MW each, the project will be scaled up with the market demand. It is currently in Stage 3 of the Alberta Electric System Operator’s interconnection process, moving forward with permitting, design and contracting.

JV to Align With Alberta’s Vision

The government of Alberta, with an ambitious goal of driving $100 billion in investments in data centers by 2030, is encouraging developers to bring in their own power. The Pembina-Kineticor joint venture is strategically aligned with the nation’s vision to deliver reliable and cost-effective power solutions to data centers. With an anticipated grid interconnection by early 2027, Greenlight is actively working with data center operators seeking long-term, stable power offtake agreements.

Integration Benefits

Both companies are excited to announce this joint venture as it allows them to integrate their value chain to provide power to one of the most promising Alberta-based data center industries.The company’s Alliance Pipeline proximity strategically positions it to leverage its asset base to support the project by providing natural gas supply to the GLEC. Both companies can combine their strengths and experiences to bring all the pieces of the project together to develop a world-class facility.

Canada-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a vertically integrated operator of energy infrastructure assets. Currently, PBA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

