Pembina Pipeline About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PBA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/21, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.21, payable on 6/15/21. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $31.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 5/24/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PBA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.095 per share, with $32.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.80.

Pembina Pipeline Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.