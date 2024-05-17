Pembina (PBA) Targets June Investment Decision for Cedar LNG

Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA announced significant progress in the development of its $4 billion Cedar LNG project, a joint venture with the Haisla First Nation. This ambitious project aims to produce 3.3 million tons of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) annually, with completion slated for 2028. Pembina has secured all key regulatory permits and has well-defined plans in place, according to Senior Vice President Stuart Taylor. The final investment decision (“FID”) is expected by June.

Key Developments in the Cedar LNG Project

Regulatory Approvals Secured

The Cedar LNG project has successfully obtained all necessary regulatory permits, marking a key milestone in its development. This accomplishment highlights the project's adherence to environmental and safety standards, clearing the path for its progress.

Planned Production Capacity

Once completed in 2028, the Cedar LNG facility will have the capacity to produce 3.3 million tons of LNG per year. This substantial output will enhance Pembina's position in the global LNG market and contribute to meeting growing energy demands.

Capital Spending and EBITDA Growth

The oil and gas storage and transportation company has reiterated its financial expectations, projecting 4-6% total compound annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share through 2026. The company also anticipates capital spending between $2.2 billion and $4 billion during this period, which includes investments in the Cedar LNG project.

Canada's LNG Export Potential

Despite being the world's sixth-largest natural gas producer, Canada lagged in establishing a robust LNG export industry. The Cedar LNG project represents a strategic step toward capitalizing on Canada's vast natural gas resources. By 2028, the project aims to position Canada as a key player in the global LNG market, reducing dependency on other major gas-producing nations.

Sustainable Energy Production

Cedar LNG is designed with sustainability in mind, employing advanced technologies to minimize environmental impact. The project will adhere to stringent environmental standards by ensuring responsible energy production.

Community Engagement and Support

Pembina's collaboration with the Haisla First Nation highlights a commitment to community engagement and support. The project will provide long-term benefits to local communities, including economic opportunities and infrastructure development.

Conclusion

The Cedar LNG project represents a significant advancement for PBA and its joint venture partner, the Haisla First Nation. With all key regulatory permits in place and well-defined plans, the project is well on its way to achieving its goals. The expected final investment decision in June marks a critical step toward realizing this $4 billion venture, which will play a key role in the global LNG market and contribute to sustainable energy solutions.

