Pembina (PBA) Q4 Earnings Miss But Stock Gains: Here's Why

The stock of Canada-based energy midstream operator Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA has gained around 4% since its fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Feb 25. While the company reported a bottom-line miss, investors were impressed by year-over year EBITDA gains, plus the strength in its Pipelines and Facilities segments, to go with an improving macro environment for energy.

What Did Pembina Pipeline’s Earnings Unveil?

Pembina Pipeline reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 42 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. The underperformance was primarily due to the coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand.



However, Pembina Pipeline’s bottom line compared favorably with the year-earlier quarter's earnings of 16 cents due to contribution from the acquisition of Kinder Morgan’s KMI Canadian assets.



Pembina Pipeline reported revenues of $1.3 billion that declined 2.2% year over year.



Operating cash flow rose by 5% to C$766 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA of C$866 million was C$79 million (or 10%) higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 as the company benefited from the Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. Cochin pipeline acquisitions.



In the fourth quarter of 2020, Pembina Pipeline saw volumes of 3,614 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (mboe/d). This compares favorably to the 3,577 mboe/d that the firm had reported in the prior-year quarter.



Segmental Information

Pipelines: The unit reported adjusted EBITDA of C$577 million, up 24% from the year-ago quarters levels. The upside was the outcome of higher sales from the Cochin Pipeline and Edmonton Terminals — both inherited from Kinder Morgan Canada's acquisition — plus higher deferred revenues recognized on the Peace Pipeline system. The Pipelines segment saw volumes improve 2% year over year to 2,730 mboe/d.



Facilities: The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$255 million remained essentially flat year over year. The division was buoyed by contribution from the Vancouver Wharves marine terminal facility from the addition of the Kinder Morgan assets, coupled with the Duvernay II natural gas processing project and the Empress Co-generation facility coming online. However, these factors were offset by a revenue dip associated with the Resthaven Facility and Cutbank Complex, together with lower volumes at the Younger facility. Volumes of 884 mboe/d edged down 3% year over year due to decreased supply volumes at the Younger NGL extraction plant and Veresen Midstream.



Marketing & New Ventures: The division posted adjusted EBITDA of C$75 million compared to C$120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline resulted from depressed crude oil sales margins, coupled with commodity derivative losses. The Marketing & New Ventures segment recorded volumes of 207 mboe/d, which rose 9% from the same period in the prior year due to monetization of built-up storage positions and voluntary gains at the Aux Sable NGL extraction facility.

Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet

Pembina Pipeline spent C$161 million on capital expenditures during the quarter under review, compared to C$429 million a year ago. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $79 million and $7.7 billion in long-term debt. Debt-to-capitalization was approximately 42%.

Project Updates

The operator of energy infrastructure assets was unsure of the timeline regarding the proposed Jordan Cove LNG export terminal in Oregon, which has suffered several regulatory setbacks. But on a positive note, the company announced plans to move forward with expansions to the Peace Pipeline, citing renewed customer interest for more capacity.

Pembina Pipeline currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Apart from Pembina Pipeline, investors interested in the energy space might look at other options like Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A and Ovintiv OVV. Both companies carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Royal Dutch Shell has an expected earnings growth rate of 166.94% for the current year.



Ovintiv has an expected earnings growth rate of 620% for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Get Free Report



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Get Free Report



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Free Stock Analysis Report



