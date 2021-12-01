US Markets
PPL

Pembina nixes Jordan Cove LNG plant project in Oregon

Contributor
Brijesh Patel Reuters
Published

A unit of Canadian energy company Pembina Pipeline Corp on Wednesday told U.S. energy regulators that it would not move forward with its proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Oregon.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A unit of Canadian energy company Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO on Wednesday told U.S. energy regulators that it would not move forward with its proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Oregon.

Pembina paused development of the project in April as the company could not secure state-issued permits and authorizations from various Oregon state agencies.

The $8 billion Jordan Cove is one of several North American LNG projects that have been canceled or delayed over the past year.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular