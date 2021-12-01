Pembina nixes Jordan Cove LNG plant project in Oregon

Dec 1 (Reuters) - A unit of Canadian energy company Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO on Wednesday told U.S. energy regulators that it would not move forward with its proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Oregon.

Pembina paused development of the project in April as the company could not secure state-issued permits and authorizations from various Oregon state agencies.

The $8 billion Jordan Cove is one of several North American LNG projects that have been canceled or delayed over the past year.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

