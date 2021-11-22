Pembina names finance chief as interim boss after CEO Dilger steps down

Updates with details on interim CEO, background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Scott Burrows would temporarily serve as top boss, after Mick Dilger stepped down as president and chief executive officer to pursue other opportunities.

The transition comes weeks after Dilger said Pembina was asking backers of two competing proposals for carbon capture hubs in the oil-producing province of Alberta to combine efforts with its own plan.

Burrows, who has served as Pembina's CFO for about seven years, joined the company in November 2010. Previously, he had spent seven years in energy-focused investment banking.

Pembina said Cameron Goldade, vice president of its capital markets division, would take over as its interim finance head.

The company said it is working to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates for the CEO role.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Ramakrishnan M.)

