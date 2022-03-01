US Markets
Pembina, KKR merge western Canada gas infrastructure

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to form a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co by combining their western Canadian natural gas processing assets, in deals worth C$11.4 billion ($8.99 billion).

March 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Tuesday it has agreed to form a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N by combining their western Canadian natural gas processing assets, in deals worth C$11.4 billion ($8.99 billion).

The deal gives Pembina a larger base and greater exposure to rising natural gas volumes on the Northeast British Columbia project, the company said, helping it take advantage of surging natural gas prices at a time when the industry is facing lack of transport capacity and supply disruptions.

Pembina will operate the new company and own 60% of the venture while KKR's global infrastructure funds will own the rest.

As part of the deals, the combined company will buy Energy Transfer LP's ET.N 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada, with the rest already owned by KKR's funds.

The new company will also include the Veresen Midstream business, in which funds managed by KKR have a 55% stake while Pembina owns the rest.

Pembina said it expects natural gas output from the combined venture to be about 5 billion cubic feet per day.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it plans to increase its dividend by 3.6% after deal close.

($1 = 1.2681 Canadian dollars)

