Pembina, KKR merge Western Canada gas infrastructure

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO said on Tuesday it formed a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co KKR.N by combining their western Canadian natural gas processing assets and buy assets from Energy Transfer ET.N, in deals worth C$11.4 billion ($8.99 billion).

The joint venture will be owned 60% by Pembina and 40% by KKR's global infrastructure funds. Pembina will operate the new company.

($1 = 1.2681 Canadian dollars)

