Pembina confirms interim CEO to top job

Rithika Krishna Reuters
Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Wednesday its interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Burrows would lead the company on a permanent basis.

Burrows was previously Pembina's financial head until November, when he replaced Mick Dilger who stepped down as president and CEO to pursue other opportunities.

Before joining Pembina in November 2010, Burrows had spent seven years in energy-focused investment banking, related to mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, among others.

Pembina said Cameron Goldade, its interim finance head, would continue to serve in the position as the company works to identify internal and external candidates for the role.

