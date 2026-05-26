Pembina and Hanwha Sign MoU for Lower-Carbon Power Generation

Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA and Hanwha Power have entered into a landmark strategic collaboration to advance lower-carbon power generation technology across North America’s energy infrastructure sector. Through a newly signed non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), these two companies will jointly evaluate the deployment of advanced waste heat recovery systems powered by supercritical carbon dioxide technology at compressor stations and natural gas infrastructure operated by Pembina.

The MoU highlights a growing shift within the global oil and gas industry toward technologies capable of improving operational efficiency while significantly reducing carbon emissions. As governments, industrial operators and investors intensify their focus on sustainability and energy transition strategies, waste heat recovery technology is emerging as one of the most practical and scalable solutions for industrial decarbonization.

This collaboration combines PBA’s extensive infrastructure expertise with Hanwha Power’s next-generation energy technology capabilities, positioning both companies to play a leading role in the future of lower-carbon industrial power generation.

Strategic Collaboration Expands Midstream Decarbonization

The MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly identify pilot project opportunities and conduct technical and economic feasibility studies related to waste heat recovery power generation systems. This initiative specifically targets Pembina’s compressor stations and broader gas infrastructure network, where substantial amounts of excess thermal energy are generated during daily operations.

Instead of allowing this thermal energy to dissipate unused into the atmosphere, Hanwha Power’s advanced system captures and converts waste heat into electricity without requiring additional fuel consumption. This process improves overall energy efficiency while directly reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with industrial operations.

The partnership also represents a broader strategic alignment between Hanwha Group’s advanced industrial technologies and Canada’s local industrial ecosystem. The collaboration is being pursued alongside industrial and technological benefits connected to Hanwha Ocean and its participation in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, strengthening economic and technological cooperation between Canada and South Korea.

As North America’s midstream sector continues evolving toward cleaner and more efficient operations, strategic partnerships such as this are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure.

Carbon Dioxide Technology Advances Energy Efficiency

At the center of the collaboration is Hanwha Power’s innovative waste heat recovery technology based on supercritical carbon dioxide systems. This advanced thermal conversion technology has gained substantial global attention due to its superior efficiency, compact system design and environmentally friendly operational characteristics.

Supercritical carbon dioxide acts as a working fluid under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions, allowing it to exhibit properties of both liquid and gas simultaneously. These unique thermodynamic properties enable significantly more efficient energy conversion compared with many conventional steam-based power generation systems.

One of the technology’s most important advantages is its completely water-free operation. In many North American oil and gas producing regions where water availability remains constrained, water-independent industrial technologies offer a critical operational benefit. Traditional thermal power generation systems often require large volumes of water for cooling and steam generation, creating additional environmental and logistical challenges.

Hanwha Power’s supercritical carbon dioxide system eliminates those concerns while delivering improved thermal efficiency and a significantly smaller equipment footprint. The compact design enables easier integration into existing industrial infrastructure, where available space may be limited.

The technology also supports uncrewed operation, reducing operational complexity and long-term maintenance requirements. In addition, the non-toxic and non-explosive nature of supercritical carbon dioxide enhances safety for industrial deployment across critical infrastructure environments.

PBA Expands Sustainable Infrastructure Leadership

Pembina has spent more than seven decades building one of Canada’s most strategically important energy infrastructure networks. The Calgary-based company owns and operates extensive hydrocarbon liquids pipelines, natural gas transportation systems, gas gathering and processing facilities, logistics infrastructure and export terminal operations throughout North America.

As sustainability increasingly becomes a defining priority across the energy sector, Pembina continues to pursue technologies capable of enhancing both operational performance and environmental responsibility. The partnership with Hanwha Power aligns directly with its long-term strategy of maximizing the value and efficiency of the existing infrastructure assets.

Compressor stations, which are essential components of natural gas transportation networks, generate substantial amounts of thermal energy during normal operations. By integrating advanced waste heat recovery systems into these facilities, Pembina may be able to significantly improve energy utilization while lowering emissions intensity across its infrastructure portfolio.

This approach allows the company to pursue meaningful carbon reduction initiatives without requiring major infrastructure replacement or operational disruption. Instead, the collaboration focuses on optimizing existing assets through innovative engineering solutions capable of delivering measurable environmental and economic benefits.

Hanwha Power Strengthens Global Green Energy Expansion

For Hanwha Power, the collaboration represents a major milestone in the company’s broader international expansion strategy focused on green energy solutions and industrial decarbonization technologies. The North American market offers substantial growth opportunities due to its large-scale industrial infrastructure and increasing demand for lower-carbon operational technologies.

By partnering with PBA, Hanwha Power gains access to one of North America’s leading midstream infrastructure operators, creating a strong platform for validating and potentially scaling supercritical carbon dioxide waste heat recovery systems across the region.

The collaboration also supports Hanwha Power’s industrial and technological benefits strategy tied to Canada’s Canadian Patrol Submarine Project. Through deeper industrial cooperation within Canada, the company aims to strengthen long-term partnerships while expanding its footprint across multiple sectors, including energy infrastructure and advanced industrial technology.

Michael Sicker, head of the Americas at Hanwha Power, emphasized that the agreement represents a meaningful first step toward expanding its green energy solutions business in Canada while contributing to long-term business growth and local industrial development.

Waste Heat Recovery Reshapes Industrial Power

Waste heat recovery systems are rapidly becoming one of the most promising technologies for industrial emissions reduction because they improve energy efficiency without increasing fuel consumption. In energy-intensive sectors such as oil and gas, substantial amounts of excess thermal energy are produced every day through industrial processes, including compression, transportation and processing activities.

Capturing and reusing this thermal energy creates a practical and scalable pathway toward lower-carbon operations. Compared with conventional low-temperature waste heat recovery systems used in factories and incineration facilities, Hanwha Power’s supercritical carbon dioxide technology delivers superior performance, greater compactness and improved operational flexibility.

As global energy markets continue emphasizing sustainability, companies capable of integrating advanced efficiency technologies into existing infrastructure are expected to gain important competitive advantages. Lower operating costs, improved emissions performance and enhanced infrastructure utilization are becoming critical priorities throughout the industrial sector.

The collaboration between PBA and Hanwha Power reflects this broader transformation occurring across the global energy industry. By combining large-scale infrastructure expertise with advanced lower-carbon technology innovation, the two companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of North America’s evolving industrial energy landscape.

Growth in North America’s Lower-Carbon Energy Market

The MoU establishes the foundation for long-term collaboration between PBA and Hanwha Power as both companies continue exploring scalable, lower-carbon power generation opportunities throughout the North American midstream market.

As pilot projects are identified and feasibility assessments progress, the partnership could create a new benchmark for integrating advanced waste heat recovery technology into large-scale industrial infrastructure. The success of these initiatives may also encourage broader adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide systems across oil and gas facilities, industrial plants and energy transportation networks throughout the region.

With growing demand for practical decarbonization solutions and increasing investment in sustainable industrial technologies, the collaboration between PBA and Hanwha Power represents a major advancement in the future of lower-carbon energy infrastructure development.

PBA's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like APA Corporation APA, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ and Diamondback Energy FANG, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APA Corporation is valued at $13.71 billion. It is an independent exploration and production company engaged in developing oil and natural gas assets across the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. APA Corporation focuses on disciplined capital spending and operational efficiency to strengthen production growth and shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources is valued at $101.13 billion. The company is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a diversified portfolio that includes crude oil, natural gas and oil sands operations. Canadian Natural Resources’ long-life, low-decline asset base supports stable cash flows and enables it to maintain a strong dividend profile.

Diamondback Energy is valued at $56.46 billion. It is a leading independent oil and gas company primarily operating in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas. Diamondback Energy is recognized for its low-cost production model, strong free cash flow generation and focus on enhancing shareholder value through dividends and share repurchases.

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