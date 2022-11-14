Pemba Capital Partners to acquire Australia's MSL Solutions for $80 million

November 14, 2022 — 04:41 pm EST

Roushni Nair

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's MSL Solutions Ltd MSL.AX on Tuesday said Plutus Bidco Pty Ltd, a unit of private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners, will be acquiring the software producer for an equity value of A$119 million ($79.72 million).

($1 = 1.4928 Australian dollars)

