Peltz's Trian Fund says it will not make an offer for Wendy's

Adds background and details from the filing

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management said on Friday it will not pursue a takeover of hamburger chain Wendy's Co WEN.O.

Shares of Wendy's were down about 4% at $20.97 in premarket trading.

In May 2022, Wendy's largest shareholder Trian was considering a potential bid for the burger chain almost two decades after Peltz invested in the company.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shailesh Kuber)

