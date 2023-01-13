US Markets
Peltz's Trian Fund says it will not make an offer for Wendy's

January 13, 2023 — 07:48 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management said on Friday it will not pursue a takeover of hamburger chain Wendy's Co WEN.O.

Shares of Wendy's were down about 4% at $20.97 in premarket trading.

In May 2022, Wendy's largest shareholder Trian was considering a potential bid for the burger chain almost two decades after Peltz invested in the company.

