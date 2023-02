Feb 9 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz declared that his proxy fight with Walt Disney Co DIS.N is over after Chief Executive Bob Iger unveiled a restructuring of the media company, CNBC reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.