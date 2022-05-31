Peltz board seat bolsters Unilever’s M&A brand

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nelson Peltz has bulldozed his way onto the Unilever board, after his Trian Fund Management scooped up a 1.5% stake in the embattled consumer-goods company. Turning round the Dove soap maker will take time. Peltz’s new role brings more immediate benefits to Chief Executive Alan Jope.

Jope has been having a miserable time of late. Unilever’s core business is growing slowly and its operating margins are lagging. Last year, the Scot tried to snap up GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm, only to be rejected and then mocked by one of his own shareholders, Terry Smith. Peltz’s experience in consumer goods, including a successful activist campaign at Procter & Gamble, leaves him well placed to help. That could mean pushing for higher margins, faster growth, more management accountability and dealmaking. A radical separation of the food and consumer businesses – something which Unilever has eschewed – is probably unlikely for now, given Peltz’s preference for collaboration. However, any deals that Jope does propose may now be coming with Peltz’s blessing. After the GSK mess, that could prove invaluable. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Twitter gives investors the snub they deserve

Pru extends Hong Kong adventure with CEO pick

Glencore has $10 bln reason to change its spots

Zero-Covid China gives Airbnb excuse to check out

Luckin delivers short-term jolt to investors

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.