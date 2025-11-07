Markets
PTHS

Pelthos Acquires US Rights To Xepi, Secures $18 Mln Financing

November 07, 2025 — 09:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pelthos Therapeutics (PTHS) announced on Friday that it has acquired U.S. commercialization rights to Xepi, a topical antimicrobial for impetigo, from Biofrontera and Ferrer.

In addition to milestones and royalties, Pelthos will pay an upfront payment of $4.20 million. Also, Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Murchinson, two of the company's current investors, led a $18 million financing round for private convertible notes.

In 2026, Pelthos intends to relaunch Xepi and utilize the additional funds to support Xepi, further ZELSUVMI, and increase working capital. According to executives, the agreement expands Pelthos' product line as the need for novel pediatric dermatology treatments rises and antibiotic resistance rises.

PTHS closed Thursday's trading at $37.42, up $0.42 or 1.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PTHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.