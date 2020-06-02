Peloton's Work Out App Now Available Through Apple TV

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is expanding access to its app, announcing it's now available on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV.

As of Tuesday, Peloton users can view workouts on their TVs when using Apple TV 4k and Apple TV HD. The app is free to try for thirty days and costs $12.99 per month thereafter. Users get access to thousands of on-demand classes.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The move is the latest of Peloton's efforts to capitalize on the red-hot growth it's been seeing during the COVID-19 lockdown. For its third-quarter ending March 31, the digitally connected bike and treadmill maker posted a 92% surge in subscription revenue. It ended the quarter with 886,100 subscribers, up 94% year-over-year. Paid subscribers surged 64% to 176,600. For its current fourth quarter, it forecast revenue of $500 million to $520 million high than expected, betting people will stay out of gyms once the pandemic is contained.

The Peloton app is already on Chromecast and Amazon's Fire TV. It's also available for the Apple Watch. Prior to launching support for Apple TV, users could access the app by sending content from an Apple device to the screen. The Apple TV app makes the process much easier and could eliminate any technical difficulties that arise from casting content.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Apple, and Peloton Interactive and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.