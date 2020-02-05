Peloton's quarterly revenue growth slows, shares fall

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O reported slowing quarterly revenue growth on Wednesday, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose 77.4% to $466.3 million in the company's second quarterly earnings since an underwhelming public listing in September against the backdrop of WeWork IPO debacle.

Revenue more than doubled in its first results post the IPO.

Shares of the company, whose short interest was at 85% of free float last week, per report by S3 Partners, closed down 2.3% in extended trading.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders narrowed to $55.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $105.2 million, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.