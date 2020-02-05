US Markets

Peloton's quarterly revenue growth slows, shares fall

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O reported slowing quarterly revenue growth on Wednesday, sending its shares down 12% in extended trading.

Total revenue rose 77.4% to $466.3 million in the company's second quarterly earnings since an underwhelming public listing in September against the backdrop of WeWork IPO debacle.

Revenue more than doubled in its first results post the IPO.

Shares of the company, whose short interest was at 85% of free float last week, per report by S3 Partners, closed down 2.3% in extended trading.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders narrowed to $55.4 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $105.2 million, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

