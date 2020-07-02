Peloton’s Interactive Classes Now Available on Roku

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is broadening the availability of its online workout classes by making them accessible through Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), potentially reaching the streaming platform's 40 million active accounts.

The Peloton app became available in the U.S. on July 1, is available in Canada today, and will eventually be available in the U.K.

Working up a sweat

Peloton has been seeking ways to bring in more subscribers to its platform. The tech stock reported first quarter connected fitness subscribers nearly doubled to over 886,000 compared to last year, and updated that figure in May to say they had surpassed 1 million. Paid digital subscribers had grown 64% in the period to 176,600, while total members grew to over 2.6 million at the time.

Roku users can get a free 30-day trial and don't need to have one of Peloton's connected exercise bicycles or treadmills to use the classes. In addition to workouts tethered to its equipment, the connected fitness company also offers floor-based workouts.

Existing Peloton app users can log into their Roku devices using their account credentials, while those testing out the service can opt to pay $12.99 per month to continue their exercise routines at the end of the free trial.

Peloton said in a statement, "We've seen growing engagement with our TV apps, especially as more and more consumers look for at-home fitness solutions to keep them physically and mentally fit."

The coronavirus pandemic has given Peloton Interactive and other home-based workout companies like Nautilus a boost because gyms were among the first businesses to be closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

