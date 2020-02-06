Peloton's Earnings Looked Fit. Here's Why the Stock Sank Anyway.

Peloton’s fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus estimates—although management raised its full-year outlook. Another factor is a looming lockup expiration.

Peloton Interactive’s fiscal second-quarter earnings report topped expectations on most major metrics, including net loss, revenue, connected fitness subscribers, and user churn. So why is the stock down more than 11%?

Well for starters, Peloton’s fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance came in below consensus estimates—although management raised its full-year outlook. Another factor is a looming lockup expiration, an event that brought volatility for several big names that went public last year, including Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) and Beyond Meat (BYND). Peloton’s insider shares (PTON) will unlock on Feb. 24.

But Kevin McCarthy, a senior research analyst at Neuberger Berman—which has owned the stock, according to Bloomberg—thinks the lockup is getting an inordinate amount of attention.

“I do think it should present a buying opportunity,” he said in a phone interview. “I do understand the lockup is a headwind for some—that is lending itself to bear-case scenarios being spun out of control.”

Recently 80% of Peloton shares available for trading were sold short. That means many investors sold borrowed shares to bet on a decline in price. Such high short interest, paired with signals that Peloton had a strong holiday season, led Barron’s to believe a strong earnings report could send short sellers racing to cover their bets, pushing the stock higher.

That hasn’t panned out. The stock fell 11% to $29 on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3%. Options-market activity ahead of the report had signaled a double-digit move in either direction. We were on the wrong side of this coin flip. But that could change if the stock weathers the lockup expiration.

The cliché says: “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” But it looks as if folks are selling ahead of the lockup expiration. And with so many people betting against the stock, the opportunity to join them disappears, according to McCarthy. He likened it to coronavirus-linked stocks, such as Macau gambling resorts, where the prevailing narrative that things will bounce back has limited upside.

“When consensus kind of adopts that sort of view, when you have transparency into a supply-demand imbalance, then I think you’ve got everybody crowded into a specific, one-side situation trade,” he said.

A handful of analysts echoed this sentiment, including bulls at Stifel, Wedbush, Raymond James, Cowen, and KeyBanc Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham raised his price target to $40 from $37 in a note on Wednesday. He called the holiday season robust, and other metrics all-around favorable.

“With the IPO lockup expiration being pulled forward to Feb. 24 ahead of the quarter end-related blackout period, a business model that appears to be working very well amidst strong demand, what we view as conservative guidance, and a reasonable valuation, we remain bullish on the stock,” he wrote.

Of the 22 analysts listed by Bloomberg, all but two have a Buy or equivalent rating. One neutral analyst is MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni. He wrote that, while bulls will point to the solid beat, conservative outlook, successful debut in Germany, and low churn rate, the earnings report wasn’t all positive. Kulkarni called the optics of Peloton’s outlook “fuzzy,” given the third-quarter revenue outlook. He also cited gross margins that remained flat year over year, and, of course, the end of the lockup period.

“The key thing is them showing progress,” Neuberger’s McCarthy said. “If you want to own this stock, I think you need to believe this is a company that can get to several million subscribers and still be capable of having a growth multiple at that point.”

While the long-term bull-bear debate is sure to continue, the lockup expiration should end a major overhang for the stock, especially if third-quarter earnings meet or top expectations.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

