Peloton's Crisis: Another Shake-Up Hits the Troubled Company

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) CEO has been pushed out, and the company is rethinking its app strategy. In this video, Travis Hoium covers why this is a turning point for the company.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 4, 2024. The video was published on May 6, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.