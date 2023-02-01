Peloton's cash burn slows amid turnaround efforts

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Wednesday reported slower cash burn for the second quarter, after the company carried out a host of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and store shutdowns.

The fitness equipment maker posted a cash burn of $94.4 million, compared with a burn of $546.7 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.