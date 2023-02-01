US Markets
Peloton's cash burn slows amid turnaround efforts

February 01, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Priyamvada C and Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O on Wednesday reported slower cash burn for the second quarter, after the company carried out a host of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and store shutdowns.

The fitness equipment maker posted a cash burn of $94.4 million, compared with a burn of $546.7 million a year earlier.

US Markets
