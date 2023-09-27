News & Insights

Oil
PTON

Peloton zooms after striking global deal with yoga wear maker Lululemon

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

September 27, 2023 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive PTON.O and Lululemon Athletica LULU.O said on Wednesday they had entered into a five-year global partnership, sending Peloton's shares up 16.7% in aftermarket trading.

Under the deal, Peloton would become the exclusive digital fitness content provider for the apparel maker, developing all content for Lululemon Studio beginning early 2024. In return, Lululemon would be the fitness bike maker's primary athletic-apparel partner.

The fitness platform provider, once a pandemic darling, has taken a series of measures to cut costs. It is also pivoting away from hardware to transform into a software-first company.

Shares of Peloton's rival Xponential Fitness XPOF.N pared some gains on the news of the company's deal with Lululemon and were last up 3.6% after the bell.

Lululemon also said it would discontinue selling its Studio Mirror - an interactive "smart fitness" device that features live, on-demand workouts - which has seen lackluster demand in recent months.

The company had said earlier this year it was looking to digitize its Mirror business further and focus more on offering content through applications.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON
LULU
XPOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.