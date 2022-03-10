Peloton to test new price plans - WSJ

March 10 (Reuters) - Exercise bike company Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is testing new pricing strategy in order to turn around the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing Chief Executive Barry McCarthy.

Starting Friday, the company will begin testing a new pricing system that will let customers pay a single monthly fee for the namesake stationary bike and a monthly subscription to workout courses, according to the report.

Upon cancellation, the company will take back the bike with no charge, the WSJ reported.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

