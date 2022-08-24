Oil
Peloton to sell some fitness equipment on Amazon in U.S.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Wednesday it had struck a partnership with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to sell some exercise bikes and other fitness equipment on the online retailer's U.S. platform.

Shares of Peloton surged 17% before the bell on the news.

Until now, the company's new products and accessories were sold on its own e-commerce site and in global showrooms. (https://bit.ly/3pGznlX)

This marks the latest move by the fitness equipment maker's Chief Executive, Barry McCarthy, to expand its customer base and shore up cash flow.

