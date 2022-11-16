Peloton to sell exercise bikes on Amazon UK

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O will start selling its exercise bike and other fitness accessories on e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's UK platform, it said on Wednesday, in an effort to combat slowing demand.

The move by the company, which has embarked on a cost-cut plan to achieve profitability, follows a similar sales push on Amazon AMZN.O in the United States in August.

Peloton will also launch in Amazon's German store in the coming weeks, the company said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.