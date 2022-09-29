Peloton to sell bikes, treadmills at Dick's Sporting Goods stores

Adds details on partnership, share price, background

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Thursday it will start selling its bikes, treadmills and other products in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N stores, as the exercise bike maker looks to expand its customer base to lift sagging sales.

Peloton's shares rose 2% to $8.40 in premarket trading.

Following the partnership, Peloton's products will be available in more than 100 Dick's Sporting Goods stores and also on its e-commerce platform, according to the statement.

The companies said the rollout is expected early in the holiday season.

Last month, Peloton struck a partnership with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to sell some of its fitness equipment on the online retailer's U.S. platform.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.