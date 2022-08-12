Peloton to raise high-end bike, treadmill prices

Adds details from release, shares

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ and Tread products in five markets, including the United States and Canada.

Separately, the exercise equipment maker also plans to cut nearly 800 jobs, Bloomberg News reported. (https://bloom.bg/3Qye0Pq)

Peloton, which had lowered the prices for its products earlier this year, said it would hike Bike+ by $500 to $2,495, and its Tread by $800 to $3,495 in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3peZhNv)

In Canada, the price of the Bike+ would increase by C$800 ($625.98) to C$3,295, while the price of Tread would increase by C$1,100 to C$4,495, Peloton added.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.5% before paring some gains in afternoon trade.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.