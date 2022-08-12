US Markets
PTON

Peloton to raise high-end bike, treadmill prices

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ and Tread products in five markets, including the United States and Canada.

Adds details from release, shares

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ and Tread products in five markets, including the United States and Canada.

Separately, the exercise equipment maker also plans to cut nearly 800 jobs, Bloomberg News reported. (https://bloom.bg/3Qye0Pq)

Peloton, which had lowered the prices for its products earlier this year, said it would hike Bike+ by $500 to $2,495, and its Tread by $800 to $3,495 in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3peZhNv)

In Canada, the price of the Bike+ would increase by C$800 ($625.98) to C$3,295, while the price of Tread would increase by C$1,100 to C$4,495, Peloton added.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7.5% before paring some gains in afternoon trade.

($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular