Peloton to raise high-end bike, treadmill prices
Adds details from release, shares
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Friday it would raise prices of its Bike+ and Tread products in five markets, including the United States and Canada.
Separately, the exercise equipment maker also plans to cut nearly 800 jobs, Bloomberg News reported. (https://bloom.bg/3Qye0Pq)
Peloton, which had lowered the prices for its products earlier this year, said it would hike Bike+ by $500 to $2,495, and its Tread by $800 to $3,495 in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3peZhNv)
In Canada, the price of the Bike+ would increase by C$800 ($625.98) to C$3,295, while the price of Tread would increase by C$1,100 to C$4,495, Peloton added.
Shares of the company rose as much as 7.5% before paring some gains in afternoon trade.
($1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPTON
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Walmart held talks on streaming deal with Disney, Comcast and Paramount- NYT
- Disney tops Netflix in streaming subscribers, raises prices for ad-free options
- Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
- Russian retail investors ask VTB to compensate them for foreign losses