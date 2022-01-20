Peloton to pause production of bikes, treadmills as demand wanes - CNBC

Adds details on products, share price, outlook cut

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is temporarily pausing production of its connected fitness products as demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing internal documents, sending shares down 25%.

The company in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10 said demand had seen "significant reduction" and that it plans to pause bike production for two months, February and March, according to CNBC report. It also won't manufacture its Tread treadmill machine for six weeks, beginning next month.

Once a pandemic darling, Peloton slashed its full-year outlook by up to $1 billion in November, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected. Analysts have warned of a tough path ahead for the company as people begin venturing out of their homes.

Peloton, whose shares hit a near -year low, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

