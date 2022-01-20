Peloton to pause production of bikes, treadmills as demand wanes - CNBC

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is temporarily pausing productions of its connected fitness products as demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing internal documents.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

