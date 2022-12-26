US Markets
PTON

Peloton to offer refurbished bikes at discounted prices

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

December 26, 2022 — 02:18 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is offering refurbished bikes across the continental U.S. and Canada at a discount of up to $500 over new bikes, the company said on Monday.

The program, called Peloton Certified Refurbished, will provide models priced at $1,145 and $1,995 with the same 12 month warranty provided with new bikes.

The fitness equipment maker was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting a peak market valuation of in early 2021.

However with people returning to gyms the company saw demand for its fitness equipment dwindle and saw its market cap slump to $3.02 billion currently.

The company earlier this year expanded its rental program in the U.S., giving consumers a month-to-month option on its Peloton Bike and Bike+ models.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.