Peloton to hike monthly fee for on-demand fitness content - CNBC

April 14 (Reuters) - Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is hiking the monthly fee for its on-demand fitness content for the first time ever, while lowering the prices of its Bike, Bike+ and Tread machines, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company turned positive to trade up 2% in morning trade.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.