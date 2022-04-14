Peloton to hike monthly fee for on-demand fitness content - CNBC
Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc is hiking the monthly fee for its on-demand fitness content for the first time ever, while lowering the prices of its Bike, Bike+ and Tread machines, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2022/04/14/peloton-raises-subscription-fees-cuts-prices-for-bikes-treads.html?__source=sharebar%7Ctwitter&par=sharebar on Thursday.
Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of the company turned positive to trade up 2% in morning trade.
