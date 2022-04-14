Peloton to hike monthly fee for on-demand fitness content

Adds details from company statement, background, updates share prices

April 14 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is raising the monthly fee for its on-demand fitness content in U.S. and Canada after eight years, while cutting the prices of its Bike, Bike+ and Tread machines in all markets, the exercise equipment maker said on Thursday.

The price of Peloton's all-access subscription plan in the United States will go up to $44 per month, from $39, whereas in Canada the fee will rise to $55 per month from $49, the company said in a blog post.

Pricing for international members will remain unchanged, Peloton said.

The move comes a day after Blackwells Capital, which owns nearly 5% of the company, said Peloton has failed to deliver on promises to transform the business and that too many insiders, including co-founder John Foley, continue to control its moves.

Peloton shares jumped as much as 6% before reversing course to trade down 1.3%

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

