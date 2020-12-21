Peloton to buy Precor in $420 million deal
Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would buy fitness equipment provider Precor in a deal valued at $420 million as the exercise bike maker looks to boost its market share for fitness products. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2J13XY
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would buy fitness equipment provider Precor in a deal valued at $420 million as the exercise bike maker looks to boost its market share for fitness products.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPTON
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut