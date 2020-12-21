US Markets
Peloton to buy Precor in $420 million deal

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would buy fitness equipment provider Precor in a deal valued at $420 million as the exercise bike maker looks to boost its market share for fitness products.

