Peloton to buy Precor in $420 million deal

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would buy fitness equipment provider Precor in a deal valued at $420 million as the exercise bike maker looks to boost its market share for fitness products.

