Commodities
PTON

Peloton to buy peer Precor in $420 million deal

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Precor in a deal valued at $420 million, as it looks to boost its market share for fitness products.

Adds background, deal details, shares

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would buy peer Precor in a deal valued at $420 million, as it looks to boost its market share for fitness products.

Peloton's shares, which have gained more than 400% this year, rose another 5% after the bell.

Demand for streaming exercise services and home work-out equipments soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, with gyms and fitness clubs closed across the United States for several weeks.

Peloton now looks to add more commercial establishments to its customer base with the addition of Precor, which counts hotels, college and corporate campuses as its customers.

New York-based Peloton also said the deal, which is expected to close early next year, would also boost its manufacturing capacity in the United States, helping it deliver products to its customers sooner.

Precor is a unit of Finnish sports equipment maker Amer Sports, which is owned by an investor consortium that includes Anta Sports 2020.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular