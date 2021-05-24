US Markets
Peloton to build first factory in U.S., targets production in 2023

Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Home fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc said on Monday it would build its first factory in Ohio and start production in 2023. Peloton said it would commit about $400 million to the facility.

