Peloton to build first factory in U.S., targets production in 2023

May 24 (Reuters) - Home fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would build its first factory in Ohio and start production in 2023.

Peloton said it would commit about $400 million to the facility.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

