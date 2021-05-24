Peloton to build first factory in U.S., targets production in 2023
May 24 (Reuters) - Home fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O said on Monday it would build its first factory in Ohio and start production in 2023.
Peloton said it would commit about $400 million to the facility.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
