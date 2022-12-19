US Markets
PTON

Peloton to block accounts created with inappropriate content

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

December 19, 2022 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O is working to block accounts created with inappropriate content, including explicit profile pictures, the fitness equipment maker said in a status update on its website on Sunday.

"These explicit images are a direct violation of our standards and terms of service," Peloton said. A company spokesperson declined to share additional details.

On Sunday, Pelo Buddy, a news website dedicated to Peloton, said multiple members reported getting new 'suspicious-looking' follower alerts overnight.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.