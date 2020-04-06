Peloton Suspending Live Classes; Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has slammed into Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Various media outlets report that the company admitted on Friday that one of its employees tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. This person works at the company's New York production studio.

No details about this individual's condition have yet been released.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

Peloton subsequently issued an operational update, in which it said it was halting the production of live classes in its facilities in both New York and London through April 30. During that suspension, it will add pre-recorded content for its subscribers. Peloton members pay either $12.99 per month for a single-user membership or $39 for a monthly multi-user pass to stream the company's live and recorded content.

The exercise hardware and streaming company also said it is pledging $1 million to cover two months of such membership fees for users experiencing financial hardship over the coronavirus. Because it has resulted in business shutdowns and employee fuloughs throughout the world, the outbreak has had deleterious effects on many economies.

Also, Peloton said it will extend its Comeback Program, a charity initiative in which it donates its exercise bikes to healthcare facilities. It's adding 100 bikes to the program during the pandemic.

"We are grateful to be a source of support and community as we continue to navigate these challenging times together," the company wrote in its update.

In contrast to the notable gains recorded by the market's top stocks and indexes, Peloton's shares dipped by 1.3% on Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.