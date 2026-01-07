Peloton Stock Under $7: Golden Opportunity or Value Trap?

Key Points

Peloton continues to struggle with declining revenue and a shrinking subscriber base.

The business was profitable last quarter, but its strategic initiatives aren’t boosting demand.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was once a booming business. It was growing rapidly before the COVID-19 pandemic. And the health crisis supercharged demand for its at-home exercise equipment. As the economic backdrop normalized, though, the company has struggled mightily to get back on track.

As of this writing, the consumer discretionary stock trades 96% below its all-time high, which was established in January 2021. At under $7 per share right now, is Peloton a golden opportunity for investors or a value trap?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Peloton is a shrinking business

The company is still heading in the wrong direction. And that's why I believe Peloton stock is a value trap, even though it trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just over 1. That's a very cheap valuation from a historical perspective.

In the most recent quarter (Q1 2026 ended Sept. 30), Peloton's revenue declined 6% year over year to $551 million. This was after sales fell in fiscal 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. And the subscriber base keeps shrinking.

Strategic moves aren't supporting demand

Peloton has leaned more on its subscriptions, which drive the bulk of its revenue. The hardware lineup was recently refreshed. And artificial intelligence is being leveraged to personalize users' training plans. However, they haven't helped drive top-line gains.

For what it's worth, the business has gotten in much better shape financially. It reported positive GAAP earnings last quarter. But it's extremely difficult to believe Peloton stock can be a winner over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 7, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.