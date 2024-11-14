Peloton Stock Skyrockets 159% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON stock has shown remarkable performance in the past three months, outpacing the S&P 500 and the industry. In the same time frame, PTON has skyrocketed 158.9% compared with the industry’s 23% rally and the S&P 500’s 8.3% rise.



As of Wednesday, the stock closed at $8.31, below its 52-week high of $8.97 but well above its 52-week low of $2.70. PTON has also outperformed other industry players like Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT, Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO and Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s GOLF rise of 21.3%, 13.1% and 2.2%, respectively, in the past three months.

Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators suggest a continued strong performance for PTON. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment, and confidence in PTON's financial health and prospects.

50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring PTON Stock’s Surge

Peloton appointed Peter Stern — an experienced leader and strategist with more than 20 years working at the intersection of hardware, software, services and content across roles at Ford, Apple and Time Warner Cable — to lead the company starting January 2025. Stern’s expertise aligns well with PTON's goals of integrating technology, content and fitness to enhance member engagement and attract subscribers.



Peloton has introduced the latest software features, including personalized workout plans, team-based challenges and Strength+ — a strength-training app for gym-goers. Content updates include expanded modalities like walking boot camps, customized fitness plans and game-inspired workouts, with features like Lanebreak and competitive, immersive experiences showing high engagement. These additions support subscriber retention and attract users by providing a broader and more engaging platform.



The company’s $200-million restructuring plan, initiated in fiscal 2024, has resulted in significant cost reductions, contributing to three consecutive quarters of positive free cash flows. This restructuring includes reduced operating expenses and streamlined payroll, with first-quarter fiscal 2025 operating income reaching $13 million and the free cash flow totaling $11 million.



The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 results showcase the ongoing strength of its category-leading connected fitness subscription business, which boasts more than 6 million loyal members, including 2.9 million connected fitness subscribers and 586,000 app subscribers. With annualized subscription revenues exceeding $1.7 billion and a gross margin of 68%, PTON has solidified its foothold in the fitness industry. Cost-reduction efforts have contributed to these positive financial outcomes, reflecting effective strategy implementation.



Peloton has improved unit economics by adjusting pricing, minimizing promotions and adding a used-equipment activation fee.



In markets like Germany, PTON shifted to third-party retail partners, such as Amazon and FitShop, a more capital-efficient approach that has outperformed expectations. Peloton plans to test this model further as it considers expanding to other international markets.

Estimate Revision Favoring the PTON Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share has narrowed to 38 cents from 65 cents in the past 30 days. In fiscal 2024, the company had incurred an adjusted loss per share of $1.51.

PTON Trading at a Discount

Peloton is currently valued at a discount compared with the industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis. PTON’s forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 1.27, significantly lower than the industry.

P/S(F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Peloton's recent stock price surge is a strong indicator of its recovery and growth potential, making it an appealing investment opportunity. The company’s technical momentum, with shares trading above the key moving average, reflects robust market confidence. New content and software features, such as personalized plans and immersive workouts, strengthen member engagement and support subscriber retention. Cost efficiencies from a $200-million restructuring plan have helped the company achieve consecutive quarters of a positive cash flow, underscoring its commitment to profitability. With its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio below the industry average, PTON offers value at a discount, positioning it as a promising buy for investors seeking growth and value. PTON currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



