Peloton Stock, Qualcomm Are Dropping as China's Tariff Cut Lifts the Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other two major U.S. stock indexes were poised to open 0.3% higher as investors welcomed news that China is reducing tariffs on some U.S. goods.

Thursday’s dose of good news comes from China, which said it would slash tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports by half as part of its recently signed trade deal with Washington. The cuts, to come on Feb. 14, were viewed on Wall Street as a sign of China’s commitment to working with the U.S. on trade.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 87 points, or 0.3%, matching similar percentage moves in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

Earnings season continues to be the major driver of individual stock moves.

Peloton Interactive (ticker: PTON) shares were down 6.9% in premarket trading. The maker of pricey exercise bikes reported better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal second quarter, but Wall Street was disappointed by the company’s outlook for the current quarter, even though full-year guidance came in higher than expected.

Twitter (TWTR) shares climbed 7.6% after its quarterly revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, representing an 11% jump. The social-media site also reported that daily active users grew to 152 million in the fourth quarter, compared to 126 million last year.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares ticked down 1.8%. The chipmaker reported financial results Wednesday evening that topped analyst estimates on the top and bottom line but it also warned that there was “significant uncertainty” about how the coronavirus outbreak would affect operations.

