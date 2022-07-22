Peloton Stock Plunges Even Though 1 Analyst Believes It Can Double in Value

What happened

Shares of exercise company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were down sharply on Friday even though one prominent analyst said the stock could double from where it trades right now. Typically a bold statement like that would be a positive catalyst for the share price. But as of 1:10 p.m. ET, Peloton stock was down 12%.

So what

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel offered his assessment of Peloton's business for the first time today. According to The Fly, Nagel believes that Peloton stock could hit $20 per share, representing roughly 100% upside from where it trades right now. He's hopeful that better management can turn the company around, although he admits that this bullish call is still pretty speculative.

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma is less optimistic. The analyst also released thoughts on Peloton today, giving it a neutral rating and a price target of $12 per share. That said, this still suggests 20% upside, which is potentially market-beating over a one-year timespan.

Now what

Investors may be surprised that analysts are warming up to a Peloton investment, considering it's fallen 94% from its all-time high due to a series of managerial mistakes. However, under new management, Peloton does have a path to improve its profitability. And if it's able to execute on its plan, then shares look cheap right now and could very well support Nagel's $20 per share price target.

However, turnarounds are hard to pull off. Therefore, Peloton's management will certainly have its hands full trying to stop the cash burn.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.