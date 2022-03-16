Peloton Stock Falls To All Time Lows. Is It Finally Time To Buy?

Peloton stock (NASDAQ:PTON) has declined by over 85% from all-time highs to just about $21 per share. Investors have been reducing exposure to growth stocks and pandemic favorites for some time now. However, the massive sell-off in Peloton stock is driven by the company’s surprisingly large guidance cuts and declining demand for at-home fitness equipment and content as people head back to gyms with a vengeance as the pandemic eases. For perspective, for Q3 FY’22 (fiscal years end June) Peloton expects revenues of between $950 million to $1 billion, marking a decline of over 20% versus the year-ago quarter. Peloton didn’t read this trend in demand, as it actually invested in boosting capacity with a deal to buy fitness equipment maker Precor while making plans to build a factory in Ohio (a move it has since abandoned). This is also likely to hurt Peloton’s profitability in the near term, with the company projecting gross margins of just about 23% levels in Q3, roughly half the year-ago levels. So clearly, Peloton is in a tough spot. However, post the massive sell-off, we think the risk-to-reward tradeoff of Peloton stock is looking attractive for a couple of reasons.

At its Friday after-hours price of about $21 per share, the stock is trading near all-time lows – well below pre-Covid levels, and below its 2019 IPO price of $29. However, Peloton has actually made considerable progress since then. The brand has become a household name and Peloton has also grown its lucrative base of connected fitness subscribers, who pay about $40 per month to take classes on their Peloton equipment, up by almost 4x from pre-pandemic levels to about 2.8 million. Despite this, Peloton is valued at under 2x projected revenues currently, compared to over 6x pre-pandemic. Now, although sales are likely to decline in FY’22, the markets aren’t pricing in a longer-term decline, with consensus pointing to close to 10% growth in FY’23.

We also believe that Peloton could tweak its strategy to increasingly prioritize its content and subscriptions, which have thicker gross margins (about 70% in Q2) while making less money off outright hardware sales. Peloton’s subscribers remain very loyal, with connected subscriber churn – which is a measure of the percentage of users of leave each month – standing at a mere 0.79% in Q2, giving the company a steady, recurring revenue stream. The company has already cut the price of its entry-level bikes to just $1,495 in a bid to get more people onto its platform and there have been reports that the company is looking at a single subscription fee that covers both the equipment and the cost of classes, which could further reduce upfront costs.

We also believe that Peloton remains an attractive acquisition target. Although Peloton’s CEO indicated that he wasn’t interested in a sale right now, health, and wellness, in general, is a hot theme following Covid, and Peloton’s rich customer data and its relationships with affluent customers could be attractive to big technology companies. Moreover, Peloton’s market cap stands at a mere $7 billion, which is not exactly a large sum.

We estimate Peloton’s Valuation to be around $50 per share which is well ahead of the current market price. Check out our analysis on Peloton Revenues: How Does Peloton Make Money for a closer look at Peloton’s business model, key revenue streams, and how they have been trending.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PTON Return -27% -41% -26% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 238%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

